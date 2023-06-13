Henry did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Henry has now allowed five runs in each of his last two starts, without completing five innings in either one of them. The southpaw showed flashes of greatness in his seven-inning scoreless performance on May 31 against the Rockies, but he hasn't been able to consistently put it all together this year. The second-year player currently sports an unimpressive 4.86 ERA and 1.38 ERA.