Henry did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Royals. He struck out one.

This was Henry's first start of the season after getting called up from Triple-A Reno. The southpaw exited the game after throwing just 41 strikes on 73 pitches, and put pressure on the bullpen to throw 4.2 solid innings. The 25-year-old will also need to improve his strikeout-to-walk ratio in order to be a long-term starter in the big leagues. However, the former 74th overall draft pick will get at least a handful of more chances to redeem himself going forward.