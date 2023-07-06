Henry allowed two hits and four walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Wednesday.

Henry didn't have the sharpest command, but he was able to limit the damage quite well in his third scoreless outing of the campaign. He's rounding into form with just four runs allowed over 24.1 innings across his last four starts. He'll conclude the first half with a 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 51:29 K:BB through 74.1 innings across 14 appearances (13 starts), emerging as a solid mid-rotation option for Arizona.