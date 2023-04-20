Henry will take Madison Bumgarner's place in the Diamondbacks' starting rotation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner was designated for assignment Thursday morning and Henry is going to get the first shot at that vacant rotation spot, which comes around again Monday versus the Royals. Brandon Pfaadt should soon be a consideration too, especially if Henry's early struggles at Triple-A Reno carry over onto the MLB scene. The 25-year-old holds an ugly 6.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 21.1 innings (four starts) this year with Reno and had a 5.36 ERA in nine big-league starts last season. He's not a reccomended fantasy streamer.