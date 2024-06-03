Barnhart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

As expected, Barnhart will retreat to the bench after he filled in for a resting Gabriel Moreno in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Moreno entered the season as the Diamondbacks' clear No. 1 backstop, and Barnhart has done little to change the pecking order behind the plate by hitting just .154 over 52 at-bats.