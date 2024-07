Diaz will likely be selected from Triple-A Reno to start Monday's game against Atlanta, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in Arizona's farm system, Diaz earned a promotion to Triple-A on June 11, where he's posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP alongside a 28:9 K:BB over 22 innings across four starts. Monday would mark the 23-year-old's MLB debut, though he'd likely be sent back to Reno following his start against Atlanta.