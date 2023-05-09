Lin has a 3.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 11 innings over his last three starts for High-A Hillsboro.

The 19-year-old undersized southpaw boasts a phenomenal changeup that has proved too much for most of the hitters he has faced lately. His first start of the season on April 15, in which he gave up three earned runs while walking two and only getting four outs, is dragging down his season numbers. Lin's 54.2 percent groundball rate is also a stellar mark, and it's worth noting that the Taiwanese hurler is the second-youngest pitcher at High-A behind San Diego's Victor Lizarraga.