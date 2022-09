Vesia earned a hold over San Diego on Thursday by retiring both batters he faced, including one by strikeout.

After Chris Martin allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach base in the eighth inning, Vesia entered and got two outs to preserve Los Angeles' 5-2 lead. The scoreless outing was Vesia's 25th over his past 26 appearances. Over that stretch, he's posted a 38:9 K:BB while allowing just one run over 24 innings.