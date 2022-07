Vesia (2-0) earned the win against San Francisco on Friday by retiring the only batter he faced.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Vesia was summoned with two outs and two runners on base to face David Villar. Vesia got Villar to ground out, and the lefty reliever earned the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring four times in the bottom of the frame. It was a nice bounce-back effort from Vesia after he allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Giants on Thursday.