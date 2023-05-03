The Dodgers optioned Vesia to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Los Angeles selected Gavin Stone's contract from Triple-A in a corresponding move, with the young right-hander replacing the lefty reliever on the 26-man active roster. Vesia has posted consecutive scoreless appearances but has struggled considerably this season with a 7.84 ERA and 2.81 WHIP in 10.1 innings. The southpaw will surely get another opportunity with the Dodgers this season, but he'll need to perform significantly better to pitch in high-leverage spots like he did in 2022.