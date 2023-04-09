Through four appearances this season, Vesia has given up four earned runs on eight hits over three innings.

Vesia was one of the Dodgers' best relievers in both 2021 and 2022, posting a collective 2.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 133:46 K:BB over 94.1 innings. It's been a different story for the southpaw so far in 2023, as he's given up at least one run in three of his four appearances and has yet to go through an outing without giving up at least one hit. Vesia was thought to be a contender for save chances in Los Angeles' closer committee when the season opened, but he's unlikely to see any such chances until he gets things straightened out.