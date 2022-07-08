Vesia earned a save against the Cubs on Thursday by striking out the only batter he faced.

Los Angeles turned to Craig Kimbrel with a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but the closer stumbled and allowed the winning run to come to the plate. Vesia was then called upon to put out the fire, and he struck out Nelson Velazquez on six pitches to finish off the victory. The save was Vesia's first of the campaign and second of his career. He's not a threat to usurp Kimbrel for closing duties, but the left-hander is putting together a solid season with a 3.12 ERA and seven holds along with 34 strikeouts over 26 innings.