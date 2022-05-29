Vesia earned a hold against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

The left-hander handled the eighth inning for Los Angeles and protected a one-run lead despite issuing a one-out walk. Vesia has seen his high-leverage opportunities increase over the course of the season, and he has secured a hold in five of his past six outings. He's allowed only one run during that span and has held the opponent scoreless in 16 of his 18 appearances on the season.