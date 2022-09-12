Vesia earned a hold against the Padres on Sunday with a perfect inning of work that included two strikeouts.

The contest became a rout late, but when Vesia entered in the sixth inning the Dodgers were ahead by only two runs. The southpaw kept things that way, throwing 13 of 15 pitches for strikes and notching a pair of punchouts. Vesia has been very impressive in his second campaign with Los Angeles, registering a 2.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 67:21 K:BB over 46.2 innings. He's notched 15 holds, one save and four wins.