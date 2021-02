Barnes agreed to a two-year, $4.3 million contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Barnes will avoid arbitration with the Dodgers by reaching a two-year deal with the team ahead of spring training. The 31-year-old should serve in a reserve role behind the plate once again in 2021 after slashing .244/.353/.314 with one home run and nine RBI over 86 at-bats last season.