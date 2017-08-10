Barnes (hand) is in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.

Barnes was on the receiving end of a foul ball that grazed his throwing hand during Sunday's game, causing him to miss the last few outings while Yasmani Grandal scooped up all the starts behind the plate. The catcher was able to come in as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's victory, and appears good to go moving forward as Grandal's backup.