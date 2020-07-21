Barnes tested his injured left hand by catching Clayton Kershaw's bullpen session Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Barnes appears to have avoided a significant injury after getting plunked on his left hand in an exhibition game Sunday. In addition to catching the bullpen -- it bears mentioning that the affected hand is Barnes' glove hand -- the backstop was also slated to take batting practice Monday. He is expected to take part in the team's exhibition game against the Angels on Tuesday and should be good to go for Opening Day.
