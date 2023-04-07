Barnes is catching and hitting ninth for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Barnes will serve as the backstop as Clayton Kershaw's personal backstop again. The veteran backstop is hitless in his five at-bats to begin the 2023 campaign.
