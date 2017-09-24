Barnes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in the Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Giants on Saturday.

He provided the only offense for the scuffling Dodgers, lifting a Madison Bumgarner offering over the left-field wall in the eighth inning to break up the shutout. Barnes, who's slashing .284/.407/.471 across 246 plate appearances, appears to be eating into more of the struggling Yasmani Grandal's playing time. He appears well worth a fantasy add in two-catcher fantasy leagues, or even in formats where it pays to stream.