Barnes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Barnes made his third start over the Dodgers' last four contests. Two of those games have come against southpaws, and Sunday's was the result of Yasmani Grandal sitting out a day game following a night game. The catching situation in Los Angeles appears to be that of a traditional platoon, but neither catcher is batting above .230, so Barnes could certainly earn more playing time if his bat heats up.

