Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Collects two hits Friday
Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Padres.
The backstop started his second consecutive game behind the dish in place of the struggling Yasmani Grandal. It is worth noting that the Dodgers have faced southpaws in the two games that Barnes has started, so this is likely a sign of a platoon forming as opposed to a changing of the guard. The 27-year-old has performed well in a limited role this season (.292/.414/.521), making him a solid play in daily formats when he is penciled in the lineup.
More News
