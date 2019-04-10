Barnes is starting at catcher and hitting eighth against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

It's the second straight start for the 29-year-old, and with Russell Martin (back) hitting the injured list on Wednesday, Barnes figures to carry the majority of the load at the position for as long as his veteran teammate is out. The two had been platooning, cutting into Barnes' at-bats, and the Dodgers did call up Rocky Gale from Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, Gale is just 2-for-22 in his time at the big-league level. Barnes would see an uptick in value in the short term if Martin's absence does result in him soaking up most of those at-bats.