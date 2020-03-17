Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Could split catching duties

Barnes has fared well in spring training and may split catching duties when the regular season commences, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Barnes entered spring training behind fellow backstop Will Smith in the pecking order. While Barnes posted a 1.033 OPS in 21 at-bats, Smith lagged behind with a .518 OPS in the same number of trips to the plate. The sample size is small and both players had similar strikeout and walk numbers this spring, but manager Dave Roberts' description of their "partnership" behind the plate could imply that they'll get nearly equal playing time at the start of the season.