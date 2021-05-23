Barnes went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Barnes hit his first home run of the season off Jarlin Garcia in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old is slashing .227/.346/.318 in 79 plate appearances. He has 10 RBI and seven runs to along with his only home run. Barnes serves as the backup catcher behind Will Smith.