Barnes is set to DH for the first week of Cactus League games after experiencing elbow discomfort heading into spring camp, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts explained that Barnes is currently on a throwing program, but that he would be able to catch and throw if the season started today. At this point, it appears that the Dodgers are being cautious with the 28-year-old, which makes sense for any sort of ailment sustained in February. Barring any setback, Barnes should be back behind the plate in early March and at full health well before Opening Day.