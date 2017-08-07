Barnes took a foul ball off his throwing hand in Sunday's game against the Mets. However, X-rays came back negative according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Barnes stayed in the game and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, but evidently the incident was serious enough to get his hand checked out after the game. The Dodgers' top catcher Yasmani Grandal is dealing with a minor back injury of his own, so hopefully Barnes isn't forced to miss time. Look for another update prior to Tuesday's series opener in Arizona.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast