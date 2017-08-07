Barnes took a foul ball off his throwing hand in Sunday's game against the Mets. However, X-rays came back negative according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Barnes stayed in the game and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, but evidently the incident was serious enough to get his hand checked out after the game. The Dodgers' top catcher Yasmani Grandal is dealing with a minor back injury of his own, so hopefully Barnes isn't forced to miss time. Look for another update prior to Tuesday's series opener in Arizona.