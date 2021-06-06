Barnes suffered a minor ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to Atlanta according to manager Dave Roberts, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barnes was initially able to remain in the game, but did exit later in the contest as a result of a double switch that Roberts utilized for strategic purposes. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Roberts said that Will Smith was slated to get the start behind the plate Sunday anyway, but that Barnes is expected to be available as a defensive replacement if needed.