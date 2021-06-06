Barnes (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, but manager Dave Roberts said that 31-year-old will be available to catch the Dodgers' next two games if needed, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles' decision not to bring up another catcher from the minors would seem to support the notion that the mild ankle sprain Barnes picked up in Saturday's game isn't anything that will cost him time. No. 1 catcher Will Smith will be back behind the plate for Sunday's series finale, but Barnes should be ready to contribute off the bench.