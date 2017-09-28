Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Doubles twice among three hits in rout
Barnes went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs in a 10-0 win against the Padres on Wednesday.
Barnes has arguably been the best backup catcher in the game this year, as this effort lifted his season OPS to .907 -- a much higher figure than the .769 that No. 1 backstop Yasmani Grandal is sporting. As such, Barnes makes for an appealing DFS play when he draws into the lineup.
