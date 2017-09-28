Play

Barnes went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs in a 10-0 win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Barnes has arguably been the best backup catcher in the game this year, as this effort lifted his season OPS to .907 -- a much higher figure than the .769 that No. 1 backstop Yasmani Grandal is sporting. As such, Barnes makes for an appealing DFS play when he draws into the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast