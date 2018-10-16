Barnes will start at catcher in Game 4 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Barnes started behind the dish in Game 2 of the NLCS and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, and after yet another miserable performance by Yasmani Grandal, Barnes will get the opportunity to play. He'll be tasked with catching Rich Hill.