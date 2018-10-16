Barnes will start at catcher in Game 4 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Barnes started behind the dish in Game 2 of the NLCS and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, and after yet another miserable performance by Yasmani Grandal, Barnes will get the opportunity to play. He'll be tasked with catching Rich Hill.

More News
Our Latest Stories