Barnes will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
He'll be making his 22 start of the season while top backstop Will Smith rests in the series finale. Over 74 plate appearances on the campaign, Barnes is hitting .203 with no home runs and two RBI.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Filling in for resting Will Smith•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Draws starting nod Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Battling back tightness•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Hits homer in Sunday's win•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Returns to lineup Thursday•