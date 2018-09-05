Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Drives in three
Barnes went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Barnes helped the Dodgers climb out of a 4-0 hole with a two-run homer in the third before bringing home the tying run in the fourth. Despite the big day, the backstop is hitting just .207 and remains firmly entrenched behind Yasmani Grandal on the depth chart.
