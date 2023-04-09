Barnes was ejected from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing with the home plate umpire, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Barnes went 0-for-2 to begin Sunday's matchup but was tossed in the fifth inning since he wasn't happy with the strike zone while behind the plate. It seems unlikely that the ejection will result in further discipline, so the 33-year-old should remain available as the Dodgers' No. 2 catcher moving forward.