Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Exits early Sunday

Barnes was removed from Sunday's game against the Pirates in the sixth inning due to left groin soreness, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Barnes went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and an RBI before the injury forced his early departure. Russell Martin entered the contest in his stead and will catch the remainder of the game for the Dodgers.

