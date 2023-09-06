Barnes was removed from Tuesday's game against Miami with an apparent injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barnes was struck in the head by Nick Fortes' backswing during the seventh inning, and he was later replaced behind the dish by Will Smith. The Dodgers will take a look at Barnes and presumably evaluate him for a concussion, but he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Swats first homer of campaign•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Picks up start for day game•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Knocks in run in return•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Remains out of lineup•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: X-rays negative•