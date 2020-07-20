Barnes left Sunday's exhibition game with an apparent left hand injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Barnes was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the bottom of the fourth inning, and he was replaced behind the dish in the fifth inning as a result. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. If he's healthy, Barnes should serve as the Dodgers' backup catcher to begin the season, but comments made by manager Dave Roberts this spring suggest that him and Will Smith could split time.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Staying sharp during hiatus•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Could split catching duties•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Gets one-year deal from Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Rejoins Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Will return to Dodgers on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Sent back to Triple-A•