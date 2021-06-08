Manager Dave Roberts said Barnes' ankle is feeling better, and the catcher is expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday in Pittsburgh, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 31-year-old was deemed healthy by Roberts after exiting Saturday's game with a mild ankle sprain, but the injury has apparently lingered over the past couple days. The fact the Dodgers haven't added another catcher to the roster indicates the issue isn't a serious concern, so Barnes could be available off the bench Tuesday and Wednesday.