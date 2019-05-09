Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Gets day off
Barnes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Barnes will give way to Russell Martin behind the dish Thursday after starting the past three games, going 2-for-10 with a walk and a double in those contests.
