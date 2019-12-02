Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Gets one-year deal from Dodgers

Barnes agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Dodgers on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

He will avoid arbitration and won't get non-tendered, despite the fact he hit .203/.293/.340 in 242 plate appearances last year. While his offensive output has been quite poor in every year except 2017, he is a good defensive catcher and can play second base in a pinch. He should serve as Will Smith's backup in 2020.