Barnes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though the Dodgers activated Will Smith (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday, he served as a designated hitter in his first two games back in action. As a result, Barnes continued to pick up starts behind the plate, but he'll head back to the bench Sunday with Smith deemed ready to make his return as the Dodgers' starting catcher. Assuming Smith sees most of his action at catcher moving forward, Barnes looks like he'll see his role get scaled back.