Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Heads to bench

Barnes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes is hitting just .179/.258/.357 with a homer and a steal in 10 games since the start of May, so he'll take a seat for Wednesday's series finale as he looks to hit the reset button. Russell Martin is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth in this one.

