Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Heads to bench
Barnes isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Arizona, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barnes collected three hits including a home run in Thursday's season opener, but he'll head to the bench Friday. Russell Martin will draw the start behind the dish in his absence.
