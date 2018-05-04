Barnes went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Barnes took advantage of an opportunity to start behind the plate, driving his first home run of the season to left field. He has seen sporadic playing time with only 46 at-bats through 31 games. While he has an ugly .196 batting average, he has been able to get on base at a .413 clip and walked more than he has struck out. However, due to his limited playing time, he is tough to roster outside of deep two-catcher leagues.