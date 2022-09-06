Barnes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Giants.
Barnes got the Dodgers within two runs with his seventh-inning blast. The backup catcher is still seeing limited playing time, but he's posted five multi-hit efforts in 10 games since the start of August. Barnes is up to a .214/.327/.400 slash line with seven homers, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases through 165 plate appearances this year. Unless something happens to Will Smith, Barnes is unlikely to see much extra playing time.