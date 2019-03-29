Barnes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 12-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Barnes carried his hot hitting from spring training over into Opening Day, touching up Arizona starter Zack Greinke with a fourth-inning solo shot as part of his three-hit day. Barnes had a tough year at the plate last year with a paltry .619 OPS over 200 at-bats, but he's looking locked in thus far in 2019 and Pedro Moura of The Athletic reported that manager Dave Roberts said he expects Barnes to get at least 60 percent of the starts behind the dish, with the rest of those starts set to go to veteran Russell Martin.