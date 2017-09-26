Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Homers in second straight start
Barnes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Padres.
The long ball was Barnes' second in as many starts and eighth in 97 games this season. His season line is up to .285/.408/.483 -- a dramatic improvement over previous stints in the majors -- as he's displayed great patience at the plate and good contact skills. He has made 18 appearances at second base and could enter next season with dual eligibility, although it wouldn't be a huge boon to his value as Barnes is better utilized in fantasy at his natural position anyway.
