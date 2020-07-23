Manager Dave Roberts said in an appearance Thursday on the "Off Air with Joe and Orel" podcast that Barnes will be behind the plate in the Dodgers' Opening Day game against the Giants, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Roberts indicated that he expects Will Smith to start three of the Dodgers' first five games, suggesting that he's still Option 1A in the team's timeshare at catcher. The more defensive-minded Barnes looks like he could settle in as a full-time battery mate for Clayton Kershaw, who will take the hill for his franchise-record ninth Opening Day start.