Barnes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Barnes and Will Smith have been deployed in a fairly even timeshare behind the dish this season, with the latter having started seven games to the latter's nine. Though the Dodgers value Barnes for his defensive skills, he's been the inferior fantasy option of the two thus far, slashing .091/.167/.091 with two RBI and one run entering play Sunday.