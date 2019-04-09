Barnes is back in the lineup, catching and hitting eighth for the Dodgers' tilt with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Barnes sat out Monday but is back in action Tuesday as Russell Martin will retreat to the bench. Barnes has been swinging a hot bat to start the season, with a .421/.538/.789 slash line over 19 at-bats, but with Martin also hitting well, manager Dave Roberts has been splitting the workload pretty evenly between the two in the early going.