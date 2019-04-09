Dodgers' Austin Barnes: In Tuesday's lineup
Barnes is back in the lineup, catching and hitting eighth for the Dodgers' tilt with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Barnes sat out Monday but is back in action Tuesday as Russell Martin will retreat to the bench. Barnes has been swinging a hot bat to start the season, with a .421/.538/.789 slash line over 19 at-bats, but with Martin also hitting well, manager Dave Roberts has been splitting the workload pretty evenly between the two in the early going.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...