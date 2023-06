Barnes went 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Barnes had been out for nearly a week tending to an injured right wrist. The backup catcher has hit safely in five of his last 11 games dating back to May 8, but his playing time will remain limited behind Will Smith. Barnes owns a poor .111/.207/.136 slash line with five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases over 28 contests this season.